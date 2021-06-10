Cuba Stresses IAEA COVID-19 Efforts





Havana, June 9 (ACN) Cuba’s representative at the UN Permanent Office in Austria Marlen Redondo acknowledged the efforts by the International Atomic Energy Organization against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The international entity backed the operations of 285 labs in 127 countries of the world by late 2020 through a project aimed at strengthening capabilities to face epidemics, emergencies and catastrophes, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Cuba makes its best efforts to meet its commitment to the organization despite the economic hurdles resulting from the COVID-19 and the strengthening of the US economic blockade, said the island’s representative.

