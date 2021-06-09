Cuba to produce towers for mobile phones





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The manufacture of 50 towers for mobile telephony in Cuba is one of the most recent projects of Industrial Enterprise for Informatics, Communications and Electronics (Gedeme by its Spanish acronym), announced Diana Rosa Laffita Vega, director of business of the entity.



This is a project contracted by the Cuban telecommunications company Cuba S.A."(Etecsa) to produce antenna-carrying structures for communications services, which were previously imported, she told Granma newspaper.



In this way, she added, 30 towers of 21 meters in height and 20 of 30 meters will be delivered; both made of steel, whether in profiles, plates or tubes, which are resistant to winds of approximately 175 kilometers per hour.



According to Laffita Vega, these towers, known as braced or guyed, are lightweight structures, easy to install and offer very good weight-bearing characteristics at great heights.



The expert pointed out that these structures are not only used to support mobile telephone services, but can also be used as repeaters for television signals, AM and FM radio stations, and very high frequencies (VHF and UHF), which are used for short distance links and also as radars and aids in aviation and maritime navigation.



The project constitutes an invaluable production that will substitute imports, will add value to the informatization program of society and will have a high social impact by being included in a process of permanent improvement of the country's telecommunications infrastructures, Laffita Vega concluded.

