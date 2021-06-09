Cuban president congratulates jurists on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez congratulated today on Twitter the country's jurists, on the occasion of the celebration of the Law Workers' Day.



In his message, the president also highlighted the great contributions of these professionals to the nation's legal system.



June 8 was chosen to pay tribute to the workers of this sector in the country because on that day, in 1865, the pro-independence leader Ignacio Agramonte discussed his thesis to graduate as Civil Law and Canon, at the University of Havana.



An article in Granma newspaper reported today that strengthening the country's institutions, strengthening its legislative framework and providing citizens with a true culture of legality have been the main focus of the efforts of Cuban jurists.