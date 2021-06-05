Cuban Communist Party Appreciates European Support





Havana, June 4 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party Secretariat member Jorge Luis Broche thanked the European Solidarity with Cuba Movement for its support of the island nation and its people.



Broche was one of the speakers at a virtual meeting between directives of the solidarity movements and Cuban representatives, organized ahead of the 9th encounter of solidarity to take place in Moscow next year, after being put off due to the pandemic.



The Cuban official acknowledged friends and solidarity associations who have carried out valuable actions, demonstrations in public squares to demand the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Despite US sanctions, Cuba keeps advancing without renouncing the goal development and giving continuity to the political, economic and social project defended by most Cubans, said the official.



Refering to the recent Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, Broche recalled that President Diaz-Canel had called to keep the congress alive, which stands for greater motivation, creativeness, activism and revolutionary determination to achieve an independent, sovereign, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable society.



The Cuban official invited the European friends to keep up their supportive actions over the next few weeks and on June 23 when the UN General Assembly is scheduled to again vote the island’s resolution demanding the end of the US siege against the Cuban people.