Cuban Communist Party held virtual meeting with members of the Sao Paulo Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) held on Wednesday a virtual meeting with members of the Sao Paulo Forum to report on the results of the recently held 8th Congress of the highest political organization of the island.



According to information shared by the PCC on its Twitter profile, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat and head of the Department of Education, Sports and Science of the Central Committee, conveyed solidarity greetings from Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the PCC and President of the Republic, the Cuban people, militants and organizations.



In his speech, he pointed out that the Central Report to the great event, which was held from April 16 to 19, analyzed with a critical and self-critical sense the internal and external challenges faced by the Cuban Revolution, the main economic problems and deficits in the political-ideological work.



He stressed that the important event reaffirmed the principled positions of the foreign policy of the Party and the Revolution, particularly in the relations with the United States and ratified that "the development of the national economy, together with the struggle for peace and ideological firmness, constitute the main missions of the Party".



Keeping the 8th Congress alive means working with greater motivation, creativity, combativity and revolutionary intransigence to overcome external and internal challenges to achieve an independent, sovereign, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable society, said Broche Lorenzo.



According to the member of the Secretariat, the congress reiterated Cuba's solidarity with the political processes headed by Andrés Manuel López Labrador and Alberto Fernández, presidents of Mexico and Argentina, respectively, and the support to the attempts of both governments to recover the genuinely Latin American integration processes.



He also celebrated the results of the Chilean people in the election of the Constituent Assembly, and reaffirmed solidarity with former Brazilian President Lula Da Silva.



In addition, he reiterated Cuba's solidarity with Venezuela, with the civil-military union of its heroic people and with its only legitimate president, Nicolás Maduro, and with the Sandinista Nicaragua led by Daniel Ortega.



We will not cease in the task of contributing to make Our America the common homeland of all its children, he said.



Broche Lorenzo shared on Twitter that the meeting also included the sharing of the nation's experience in confronting the COVID 19 pandemic and the development of Cuban vaccine candidates.



He also ratified Cuba's support for regional unity and the need to defend and exalt the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.



The Cuban politician took the opportunity to thank on behalf of the Party, the government and the Cuban people, the Sao Paulo Forum and the member parties and organizations for the permanent solidarity with the country and the Blockade No Solidarity Yes campaign.