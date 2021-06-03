Youth on the go for World Environment Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuban youth throughout the Island will engage this week in actions in favor of environmental preservation, sanitation and education and reforestation to greet June 5, World Environment Day.



In statements to ACN, Jeiller Carmona Brito, president of the Technical Youth Brigades (BTJ), referred to this important date and its celebration in Cuba as an opportunity to join voices and efforts, raise awareness about realities, challenges and dangers, and reaffirm young people’s commitment to the future and to a real and sustainable development.



“Everything is intended to educate and develop a sense of responsibility among the young, especially in these hard times of pandemic, regarding life and the protection of the little piece of the planet and of Cuba where they live and act in order to help solve environmental problems at community level,” he said.



Youth in Green is the name of the campaign organized by the BTJ and the Cuban Youth Environmental Network launched Tuesday with nationwide actions in support of food production and an online course on the effects of climate change in the country.



“Physical presence and Internet activity combine in today’s program, focused on animal health and welfare and developed through lectures and discussions, visits to veterinary clinics and a forum-debate on social networks led by Dr. Maria Gloria Vidal Ribalta, president of the National Committee for Animal Welfare of Cuba,” he added.



As part of the June 5 celebrations, young Cubans will get involved in sanitation and cleaning actions and work in nurseries, plots, flowerbeds and forests, among other initiatives and activities such as exhibitions, contests and workshops that will keep environmental leaders, projects and groups very active during these days.



“COVID-19 will not prevent us from celebrating World Environment Day,” said the President of the BTJ. “The week already underway will be intense and conducive to mature reflection on the need to take care of our environment, save the planet together and ensure for those yet unborn a world where life is not only possible but also beautiful.”

