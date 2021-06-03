Forest management makes strides in central Cuba





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Forest management-related tasks (cleaning, pruning and thinning) have made progress so far in 2021 in the province of Sancti Spiritus, whose plan for this year covers more than 2,700 hectares, whereas another 500 should be rebuilt with species of high economic value.



Lucrecia Sánchez Díaz, head of the Forestry, Flora and Wildlife Service Department in the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG), told ACN that the effort made in the first five months of 2021 is a good greeting to World Environment Day, to be celebrated next June 5.



She held that Sancti Spiritus ranks fourth among Cuban provinces with less forest cover (after Cienfuegos, Havana and Las Tunas), although the so-called forest cover index is gradually growing.



This province has around 130,401 hectares of forests, for a 20.31% forest cover (31.8% nationwide), according to MINAG figures.



According to the existing categories, forests that protect the soil, water and coastline prevail in the province of Sancti Spiritus.