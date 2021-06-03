First steps of a strategy to develop artificial intelligence in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) A recent online workshop on artificial intelligence, organized by the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) and attended by several Cuban universities and research centers, will pave the way for the design of a strategy to develop this field in Cuba.



Dr. Sc. Alejandro Rosete, from the José Antonio Echeverría Technological University (CUJAE), presented a bibliometric analysis of related publications by Cuban authors as part of the many scientific products emerged since 1994, whereas Dr. Sc. Rafael Bello, director of the Informatics Research Center of the University of Las Villas University, talked about the main lines of research and projects approved in national and sector programs and summarized the current state of artificial intelligence, currently supported by 78 PhDs, 73 masters and 90 doctors of sciences.



The workshop ratified the commitment of Cuba’s higher education to the development of science and innovation and became a source of information about the proposed strategy for the development of artificial intelligence in Cuba.

The participants agreed to bring in specialists and researchers from other universities of the MES as well as from institutions outside the system.