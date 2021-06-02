Over 80 thousand people are teleworking in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) More than 80,300 people are working remotely in Havana, a number on the rise and that responds to the national strategy to promote physical distance as part of the confrontation with the COVID-19.



Included in that figure are 53,400 who work from their homes and the rest in the field or through teleworking, said Arián Piñero Álvarez, provincial director of Labor and Social Security, who added that several entities are yet to establish this working modality, reports the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper.



Reinaldo García Zapata, governor of the city, oriented on Tuesday during the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the confrontation to COVID-19, that it should be informed which are the institutions or organisms that in the last stage gave a favorable answer to this indication and which ones did not.



Given the effectiveness of the large-scale implementation of telecommuting in Cuba, some positions will be registered in this modality on a permanent basis, recently informed Ariel Fonseca, deputy director of the Employment Directorate of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS).



In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, the executive said that they were working with the Cuban Workers' Central for the agencies to define which job positions can be adjusted to this method of employment, and thus reflect it in the Collective Labor Agreement.



In 2020, telecommuting reached its peak due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at that time it was more general, so now it is being particularized for the sake of its duration in time even if the virus is eradicated, because the variant generates savings, efficiency and important benefits for the country.