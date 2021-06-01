Cuban president regrets death of three teenagers in river flooding





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, regretted today on Twitter the death of three teenagers in the flooding of the Guaro River, in the eastern province of Holguin.



The Head of State sent his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased minors, and expressed that he is closely following the evolution of the survivors who were injured.



The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon, as a consequence of a sudden flooding of the Guaro River, in Mayari municipality, due to rains in a large part of the province, as a result of a trough extending over the Gulf of Mexico.



According to preliminary investigations, the event involved 17 people, teenagers and young people, who were enjoying a birthday party among friends, on a sunny day with no apparent threat of rain.



While trying to leave the place and while crossing the bridge, with low visibility of the water current due to being in a bend, they were hit by an atypical flood of the river.



The highest political and governmental authorities of Mayari urgently attended the scene and supported the medical assistance work, while exchanging with the relatives of the deceased and injured.



According to the latest medical report, the 13 patients admitted to the municipal hospital have all been discharged, after undergoing several complementary examinations, with normal results.



Only one young girl, 16 years old, remains in the ICU of the provincial pediatric hospital Octavio de la Concepcion de la Pedraja, who is progressing stably and is being treated with antibiotics and oxygen.