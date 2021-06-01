Cubans at Civil Society Forum on Cultural Diversity





Havana, May 31 (ACN) Cuban civil society organizations took part at the Civil Society Forum ahead of the 8th Assembly of the Parties with the UNESCO Convention on Diversity of Cultural Expressions to take place June 1-4.



The biennial event allows coordination actions among civil society actors who operate in scenarios covered by the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, said Cuban diplomat Yahima Esquivel, permanent representative at UNESCO.



The forum provides a platform for the exchange of information on challenges and solutions to promote and protect the diversity of cultural expressions and to consider joint suggestions for the Conventions leading bodies and the activity of the Inter-governmental committee for the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions in the 2022-2023 period of time.



The forum focused on four main topics: sustainable culture and development, sustainable ecosystems in the cultural and creative sector, participation of civil society in the follow-up and implementation of the 2005 Convention, and Digital environment rights and commerce.