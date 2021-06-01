Cuba and Norway Hold Diplomatic Talks





Havana, May 31 (ACN) Cuba´s deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez and Norway´s State Secretary for External Affairs Jens Frolilch Holte stressed mutual interest in boosting bilateral relations during a virtual meeting on Monday.



The two diplomats acknowledged the benefits of bilateral cooperation and the significance to further develop the exchange in the political and economic fields; they also expressed their coinciding views in relation to many international issues.



The Cuban diplomat thanked Norway for its support of the Cuban resolution against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.