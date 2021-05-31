Cuban Foreign Minister highlights work of the Cuban UN Association





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez highlighted the work of the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU), as the organization celebrates its 74th anniversary.



Congratulations to the Cuban Association of the United Nations on its 74th anniversary, the Foreign Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.



We join the recognition for the constant work in the promotion, from civil society, of principles and purposes of the UN Charter and achievements of the Cuban people in multilateral forums, said the head of Cuban diplomacy.



The ACNU was founded on May 30, 1947 by outstanding personalities of the Cuban intellectual, cultural, artistic, labor and political circles.



Among its objectives are to disseminate the purposes and principles, nature, functioning and activities of the United Nations System, to defend the basic objectives of its Charter, and in particular the respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the States.