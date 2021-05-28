All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Algeria and Cuba Maintain Close Cooperation Links



Havana, May 27 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Algeria Armando Vergara met on Thursday with Algerian Premier Abdelaziz Djerad on ways to boost joint effort in several areas of bilateral interest.

Cuba was the first country to recognize the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on 5 July 1962.

That same year both countries signed the establishment of diplomatic relations during a visit here by then Prime Minister Ahmed Ben Bella.

