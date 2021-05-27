U.S. blockade hinders development of the communications sector







HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The communications sector in Cuba has been severely affected by the U.S. blockade, which in the period from April to December 2020 caused losses valued at more than 65 million USD.



This was announced today by Wilfredo González Vidal, deputy head of the Ministry of Communications (Mincom), when he explained that 98 percent of those damages are quantified in the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), although the damages are manifested throughout the sector.



The aggressive policy continues to be the main impediment to expand access to the Internet and new technologies for Cubans, said the vice minister during a press conference.



It affects, he said, the population directly as it makes connectivity more expensive, prohibits access to certain platforms and uses cyberspace in an attempt to subvert the political system; an example of this is the Internet Task Force for Cuba, a program created in 2017 by the US government.

In the meeting with the national and foreign press accredited in the country, it was known about the limitations to acquire equipment and technologies produced under license, or using U.S. components, which implies that Cuba resorts to more distant markets.



The income lost from exports continues to be one of the main indicators of the blockage in the activity, since foreign suppliers stop signing contracts for fear that their companies will be sanctioned.



González Vidal explained that the U.S. company American Airlines suspended its postal service contract with Correos de Cuba, and the company redefined its route to ensure the arrival of packages from that northern nation, thus increasing costs.



Ariadne Plasencia Castro, president of the Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones (Geic), pointed out that the blockade affects the training of professionals due to the denial of access to Internet sites, which are free for other countries but remain blocked for Cuba, a number that exceeds 30.



Ailyn Febles Estrada, president of the Union of Computer Scientists of Cuba, a non-governmental organization that brings together more than 8,000 professionals, both state and private, said that this economic blockade hinders the growth and development of the nation and its professionals, as well as free access to knowledge, a right of all citizens.



In the midst of the pandemic, it is not possible to access communication platforms such as Zoom, so Cubans cannot participate in events or establish alliances, she said.



However, the officials stressed that the country continues to bet on the informatization of society and on achieving technological sovereignty.