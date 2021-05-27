Cuban President Denounces Prevailing US Sanctions under Biden





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced that some 243 US sanctions imposed by the former Donald Trump administration are still in force against the Cuban people as part of Washington’s economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban head of state, who is also the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, said that the US Empire insists in asphyxiating the Cuban people and ratified the resistance of his nation against such actions.



Diaz-Canel noted that the US government has resorted to cynicism by keeping Cuba on its blacklist of countries that are not cooperative with the US fight against terrorism. He added that the Empire keeps pushing to asphyxiate the Cuban people by upholding all 243 blockade-related measures imposed by Trump. Here, no body yields ever, he stressed.



The US siege inflicted losses to Cuba calculated at five billion 570 million dollars between April 2019 and March 2020, the largest figure ever in a single year over the past six decades under the US blockade.



The large number of restrictions imposed by the former Donald Trump administration led to an unprecedented escalation of hostility against Cuba, even under the scenario imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, such restrictions not addressed or revoked yet by the Joe Biden administration have forced Cuba to find it difficult to purchase equipment and raw materials to produce medications to fight the epidemic.



The Trump administration also included Cuba on its unilateral list of countries sponsors of international terrorism in a last minute decision before leaving the White House.