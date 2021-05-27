Havana Club Launches New Aged Rum





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Havana Club International S.A. launched a product on Wednesday called “Havana Club Profundo,” a super premium aged white rum that will join the permanent portfolio of the popular brand.



Havana Club International director Christian Barre told reporters that the new product will transform the white rum category with a distinctive offer marked by its quality and taste.



The new rum will be on Cuban market shelves this week as well as in hotels selling in national and hard currency.



The company sold over 4,4 million boxes of rum bottles in fiscal 2020 up to June , 1.7 million boxes were marketed in Cuba. Photos available at www.fotos.acn.cu