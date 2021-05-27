Díaz-Canel: alarming rate of COVID-19 infection in pediatric age





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described today as alarming the number of COVID-19 infections in pediatric age at national level, over 17,700 after the third outbreak.



The head of state wrote in Twitter that the Cuban Health System guarantees the care of children and adolescents, most of whom overcome the disease, although unfortunately two minors have already passed away.



In another message, Diaz-Canel said that according to data provided by the head of the National Pediatrics Group of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Lissette Lopez Gonzalez, the first COVID-19 outbreak in Cuba left behind 200 underage infected, whereas the current third one has affected 17,718. Some 200 infants have been diagnosed with COVID-19 this month alone.



"I am emphatically asking families to be more careful. Nothing is more sacred than our children," he stated.



Dr. Lopez Gonzalez warned that during the pandemic our minors have been more severely hit. “The number of children showing COVID-19 symptoms is rising as we speak,” she warned.



As of Monday, a total of 1,005 patients under 18 years of age are in hospital after testing positive to the virus, 86% of them under one year of age.