Cuban COVID-19 digital passport in testing phase





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) A Cuban digital COVID vaccine passport is being tested at the University of Computer Science (UCI), according to Allan Pierra Fuentes, director of the UCI Technological Support Center.



The COVID-19 digital passport would use the QR code containing the carrier’s encrypted data and an authorized signature recognized by the World Health Organization.



This endorsement would be provided only by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) and could be read in any country, as it follows international standards, says Pierra Fuentes.



“To this end we studied different versions of this type of digital vaccination certificate currently used in the world,” he said. “The idea is to provide Cubans with such printed digital passports, either as a cell phone application or as an image sent by e-mail to their cells. Three main IT solutions are under development: a web page where users can enter vaccination data to have the digital passport made; a verifier capable of telling what information is stored in that QR code and whether it was generated with a valid signature; and a passport wallet, which will contain information about both the user and their family members that can be shown when requested.”