Cuban parliament congratulates Pan-African legislature on the occasion of Africa Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, congratulated today the Pan-African Parliament and the people of that continent, on the occasion of the celebration of Africa Day this May 25.



In his message, published on the Cuban parliament's website, Lazo Hernandez stated that this celebration has a special meaning for Cuba, due to the deep and unbreakable ties that unite it with the nations of that continent.



He stressed that the close relations were forged under the guidance and friendship of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, and many unforgettable African heroes.



In 1963, Cuba sent the first collaborative medical brigade to Algeria, and since then solidarity and cooperation have grown and diversified, he stressed.



Thousands of collaborators, he added, have served in that continent and more than 30,000 African students have graduated in Cuba in different fields.



Lazo Hernandez also thanked the resolutions approved every year by the African Union calling for the lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, as well as the pronouncements of governments, parliaments, political parties and solidarity associations, and the recognition of the brigades of the "Henry Reeve" Contingent, through the nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021.



He also conveyed Cuba's solidarity for the terrible damage that COVID-19 continues affecting the entire planet, and ratified that cooperation and unity are the only alternative to face the colossal challenges that the pandemic has imposed on humanity.



The president of the Cuban parliament stressed that the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba advocates continuing to strengthen relations with the Pan-African legislative body, to make them broader and more dynamic, and thus expand relations of friendship and cooperation between people, parliaments and governments.