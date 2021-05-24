Cuban VP checks investments in fishing industry in central Cuban province





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, is leading a visit today to the province of Sancti Spiritus to analyze in detail the progress of investments in the hydraulic sector that contribute to food production, including those of the fishing industry.



Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister of the nation, is also participating in the meeting, which includes a tour of several sites in the territory with the largest reservoir capacity in the country.



For several months, the fishing industry of Sancti Spiritus has been undertaking an investment process that includes the installation of a new freezing tunnel and a machine for the processing of minced meat.



At the beginning of this month, Valdes Mesa also checked in this central region the progress of the food sovereignty program, when he insisted on the urgency of strengthening the municipalities and sowing and harvesting as much as possible.