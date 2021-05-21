Cuban Diplomat Expelled from Colombia back Home





Havana, May 20 (ACN) Omar Garcia, the diplomat who was expelled as persona non grata by the Colombian government May 5th, was officially welcomed today at the Cuban Foreign Ministry in Havana.



The diplomat was received by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and by the coordinator of the Cuban Communist Party Foreign Relations Angel Arzuaga, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Deputy foreign minister Gerardo Penalver said that the Colombian decision to expel the Cuban diplomat and his family from the country is an attempt to discredit the hard work by the Cuban diplomat, and no reasons have been presented for such a decision because they do not exist.



The expelling of the diplomat is part of a policy to create an opinion trend to accuse Cuba as responsible for the violent situation in Colombia.