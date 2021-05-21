Cuba is will Meet 2030 Agenda despite US Economic Blockade





Havana, May 20 (ACN) Cuba today ratified its willingness to meet the 2030 agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Plan for Economic and Social Development, despite the impact on Cuban society and economy by the over 60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.



The statement was made by Juan Carlos Alfonso, deputy chief of Cuba’s Stats and Information Office (ONEI) during a virtual forum of the Regional Conference on Population and Development of Latin America and the Caribbean.



Alfonso acknowledged the role played by Peru as chair of the regional organization and also underscored the work done by Cuba in the immunization of its people against COVID -19, and the cooperation by the Cuban medical personnel with several countries of the world.



The meeting agreed to hold an upcoming forum next year at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean in the United Nations.