Cuba and East Timor Stress Positive Bilateral Links





Havana, May 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described as positive bilateral cooperation and friendly links between Cuba and East Timor.



East Timor’s outgoing ambassador to Havana Maubere Lorosae Da Dilva Horta and Minister Rodriguez met today at the building hosting the Cuban Foreign Ministry where they stressed ongoing cooperation between their two governments, particularly in healthcare.



With Cuban assistance, East Timor designed its mother-child healthcare program, its cancer treatment strategy, nutrition plans and transmissible disease control programs, as well as a plan to train doctors in 32 medical specialties.



Cuba and East Timor established full diplomatic relations 20 May 2002 on the basis of mutual respect. Economic and social exchange is quite important for both nations.

