Meteorological project helps reduce drought impact in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) A project for the integrated management of drought designed to mitigate its negative effects on Food and Nutrition Security and on water supply in eastern Cuba is being developed at the Provincial Meteorological Center of this province as part of its measures to contribute to sustainable development.



Sponsored by the World Food Program (WFP), the study will be implemented by the Institutes of Hydraulic Resources and of Meteorology, Graciela Rivas, a participating specialist, told ACN.



Now in its second phase, the project has made it possible to reveal shortcomings in irrigation systems, productivity, livestock grazing, intercropping, water use and feed shortages.



“These vulnerabilities reduce agricultural yields in cases of extreme weather events, and with this study we will identify the proper social actors who can reduce their impact and make the most of the existing resources,” she said.



The project also allows for the updating of hazard, vulnerability and risk studies and of the hydrometeorological surveillance provisions laid down in the disaster reduction plans of the Ministry of Agriculture. It also helps make municipal food systems more resilient and improve institutional capacity for meteorological surveillance and the planning of specific actions to tackle climate change.



The Provincial Meteorological Center of Holguín also promotes research on sources of pollution, forecasting models, and the monitoring of climatological phenomena.