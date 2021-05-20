President Diaz-Canel and Raul Castro Send Wreaths to Jose Marti





Santiago de Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Army General Raul Castro sent wreaths to honor Cuban National Hero Jose Marti on the 126th anniversary of his fall in action.



Tribute to Jose Marti was also paid by the president of the Cuban Parliament, government officials at the cemetery treasuring the remains of the National Hero in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba.



Locals also laid a wreath to Cuban Independence Heroes, including the forefathers of the Cuban homeland.



On May 19 1895, Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti was killed in combat by the Spanish army during the independence war against Spanish colonial rule in 1895.