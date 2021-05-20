Initiative promotes Marti's presence in history syllabus



HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The Jose Martí Club of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) in the province of Holguin is one of the initiatives to promote the work of Cuba's National Hero among local teenagers and young people through their study programs.



Leonardo Nieves, promoter of the initiative, told ACN that this group disseminates the Apostle's ideology and its currency for CITMA's work and with a view to preserving our cultural values in present times, especially when it comes to the combination of science and the arts, social development, technological innovation and environmental protection.



“This project, which has deserved multiple commendations by the José Martí Cultural Society, also contributes to encourage research on Martí’s writings. And since the Club is also linked to other institutions and organizations, we organize gatherings, literary cafes, and other events.”

Other activities include the publication of a digital bulletin about Martí’s work for academics, specialists, historians, researchers, teachers, and other experts.



Established on May 19, 2016, CITMA's José Martí Club is made up of employees within the Ministry’s system who volunteer to participate in the preservation of our historical memory, a priority of Cuban society today