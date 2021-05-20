Thinking as a country with unity, Cuban President stresses





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter the work of various workers’ collectives to solve in record time the problems suffered by the National Electric Power System in record time.



According to the President, their cooperation, unity and efficiency reveal that they are thinking as a country.



Media reports have it that the national grid regained operational capacity in its thermal power plants and distribution points, all with fuel-related limitations. There have been no further power outages ever since.



On May 15, the Ministry of Mining and Energy announced in its social networks the stabilization of power generation in Cuba, after fixing the problems leading up to interruptions of the service.



Jorge Armando Cepero Hernández, general director of Unión Eléctrica (UNE), appeared on TV to report that the Antonio Guiteras power plant (TE) in the province of Matanzas, which had been out of service due to a boiler failure, had already started its operations.