Cuban Chamber of Commerce supports export activity of Neurosciences Center





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Antonio Carricarte, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, toured on Monday the facilities of the Neurosciences Center (CNEURO), in Havana city, with the aim of supporting the export activity of this scientific entity.



During his tour, Carricarte visited the plants where the swabs for the PCR used by the National Health System in the detection of positive cases of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and the plant of sanitary masks, essential for protection against COVID-19, publishes the Cuban Chamber in its official profile on Twitter.



"As part of the Development Program Strategy to support exports, @a_carricarte, visited the @cneuro_cuba facilities that produce the swabs for the PCRs of the National Health System and the sanitary mask plant," the Chamber tweeted.



Last January, a multidisciplinary team of specialists belonging to CNEURO was responsible for the development of pulmonary ventilators, with the aim of providing patients who need it with that means of medical assistance.



In addition, the national production of swabs allows the country to save money and guarantee the sustainability of these tests, which are the basis for the diagnosis of the disease, said executives of that institution recently to Granma newspaper.



The Neurosciences Center is the largest institution of Cuba's Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group, BioCubaFarma, dedicated to the development of neurotechnology and basic research on the basis of the population's main mental health problems.