Cuban Sexual Education Center Takes Action against Homophobia and Transphobia





Havana, May 17 (ACN) The Havana-based Sexual Education Center (CENESEX)has launched actions against Homophobia and Transphobia through audiovisual messages stressing the acceptance and respect towards all persons disregarding their sexual preferences and genre identity.



the annual initiative is underway till May 30 virtually this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 and the program includes educative materials showing on city screens and videos featuring Cuban personalities, and spots with messages for the public.



According to CENESEX president Mariela Castro Espin, the initiative aims at raising awareness and keep acting against prejudices about sexual preference.