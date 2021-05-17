Cuban vice PM assesses start-up of construction materials plant in central province





CORRALILLO, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) With the visit of the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, vice prime minister ,as part of a tour of Villa Clara, began today the start-up of an aggregates plant in this municipality, which will also benefit with construction materials to two municipalities in the province.



Valdes Menendez learned that among the main benefits of this start-up is the saving of resources involved in the transportation of materials, since previously it was necessary to look for aggregates in distant places more than 100 kilometers away.



The plant will decisively support the housing program in this territory, since it plans to build 200 houses, both through its own efforts and through a state program.



Jose Rios O'Farril, director of the plant, argued that work was done to rescue the grinding wheels as part of the innovation and recovery process.



We have 10 workers in each of the shifts and the milling capacity of the plant is between six and 10 tons of aggregates per hour, he concluded.