Cuban Study Concludes Women are overloaded with Housework





Havana, May 14 (ACN) Women keep being overloaded with house duties according to a recent research by the Center for Studies about Women.



The research revealed as a concerning conclusion that such an overload is being passed on to new generations of women as explained by Mayda Alvarez who leads the Study Center.



In statements to Radio Reloj radio station, Alvarez stressed the significance of scientific and sociological studies of the family as main cell of society. The study center has developed other research projects about genre stereotypes in the education of children, family violence among others.



The results of such studies help the development of educative materials to deal with the current scenario, said the specialist who said that the COVID-19 has imposed a challenge to come up with family dynamics.