Permanent Working Commissions of the National Assembly coordinate verification actions





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12(ACN) Deputies to the National Assembly's Health and Sports Commission will verify the implementation of the income policy for athletes, trainers and other sports specialists, according to a videoconference held today at Havana’s Capitol Building, the institutional headquarters of the legislative body.



The parliament members will meet with beneficiaries of this legal norm (approved in 2013) to know their views about the compliance with the established principles.



Other topics on the 2021 table are the execution of the Special Social Security Regime Policy for former sports stars, the prices of medicines in community pharmacies and social institutions after the monetary reform—known as Task Ordering—and the Mother and Child Care Program.

The commission cooperates with health workers and centers in the fight against the pandemic and checks the observance of approved protocols. Its members also help in the organization of the ongoing anti-COVID-19 health intervention with vaccine candidates and monitor the supporting role of community-based organizations.



Likewise, the National Defense and Internal Order Committee of the Cuban Parliament designed future actions regarding young men’s and women’s enlistment in Military Service and the draft commissions’ performance in times of pandemic. They will also work on solutions to existing difficulties as appreciated both by the members themselves and the young recruits and their families.



The legislators agreed that military service plays an important role in the integral formation of young men and women and the best means for defense preparedness.



During the virtual meetings, the deputies also learned details about the implementation of the agreements adopted by the VI Ordinary Period of the National Assembly and of the decree-laws approved by the Council of State that fall within the jurisdiction of the bodies under the responsibility of each Permanent Working Commission.