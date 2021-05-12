Cuba highlights the work of Cuban embassies and consulates during COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuban embassies and consulates abroad have facilitated, in the complex scenario imposed by the COVID-19, the return to the country of nearly 6,000 Cubans stranded in other nations.



This was stated today on Twitter by the general director of consular affairs and Cubans living abroad of the foreign ministry, Ernesto Soberon, and highlighted the joint effort of the workers of these entities in favor of their compatriots.



In the same social media, the Cuban foreign minister stressed that during COVID-19 the Cuban embassies and consulates have maintained their vitality, in the interest of Cubans living abroad.



He stressed that in this period the attention in these institutions has included prioritized assistance, negotiations with airlines and authorities and wide use of digital platforms.



As a result of the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs has approved flexibility measures for Cuban citizens and foreigners with permanent residence in the national territory, which include permission to stay abroad without losing their status as residents in the country, and the possibility of applying for a passport without visiting consulates or consular offices.