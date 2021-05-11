Dairy producers in western Cuba revises contracts with stockbreeders





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The Base Enterprise Unit (UEB) Lácteos Matanzas 29 de abril (Matanzas Dairy Products April 29) is signing new contracts with local livestock producers after the enactment of new regulations for the peasants that herald greater milk production in order to fulfill its plans.



UEB official Fidel Naranjo Sánchez told ACN that nowadays about 215,000 liters of milk per month go directly to warehouses across the province of Matanzas.



“Our production targets are yet to be reached as a result of the current drought and other causes such as the loss of motivation among producers for lack of the necessary raw material,” he said. “We hope that things will improve following the rise in the price of milk, since they will be encouraged now by the higher quality-based value placed on the liter of milk. It’s a win-win situation.”



The expert remarked that the plant is revamping its infrastructure despite its obsolete technology, and also praised the employees’ pay raise thanks to Task Ordering—the ongoing monetary reform—although their salary will be contingent on the fulfillment of the plans, he warned.

The UEB guarantees the production of 27,000 liters of milk per day for the domestic market.



“Despite our difficulties in terms of fuel and technological obsolescence, our innovators are doing a great job,” assured plant director Marelys Gómez Hernández, a food technology graduate. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic this industry has guaranteed milk and yogurt supplies for the isolation centers.”



In view of the high prices of powdered milk, the UEB has taken on the challenge of replacing imports at a time when the Genetic Enterprise of the province of Matanzas, Cuba’s largest and main raw material provider, is also in the process of increasing its animal stock and upgrading its infrastructure