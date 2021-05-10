Animal nutrition research projects under way in eastern Cuba





H0LGUÍN, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The Center for the Study of Arid Agroecosystems (CEAAR) of the University of Holguin is developing a projects to increase product yield per hectare and find animal nutrition variants, given the impact of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, made even stronger in the midst of the pandemic.



In response to the needs of the province in this area of agriculture, CEAAR director Alexander Salgado told ACN about a number of ongoing projects focused on the sowing of protein plants to boost cattle feed production and make milk and beef production more stable.



“We are studying agroecosystems in some areas to build local resilience to climate change for the benefit of livestock breeders and optimize available edible resources, as well as analyzing the soil’s physical-chemical properties to counteract salinization and increase the yields of our sugarcane fields,” he said.



CEAAR also provides training courses in farms across the province that cover topics such as solutions to soil compaction, sustainable agricultural development, and compost preparation, use and preservation.



The Center has links and keeps academic and professional feedback loops with various entities in this eastern province, including the Extension Research and Training Unit, the AZCUBA Sugar Group and the Cuban Association of Animal Production.