Virtual Business Forum Replaces Havana Trade Fair due to COVID-19





Havana, May 7 (ACN) A business forum will be hosted by Cuba this year to replace the 38th Havana International Trade Fair which has been officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as announced by Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca.



The 2nd Business Forum Cuba 2021 (FECuba2021) will be virtually attended by Cuban and foreign companies, local non-state workers, entrepreneurs and others interested in investment opportunities in Cuba, according to the Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.



The 1st Business Forum took place last year after in-person meetings were not possible to hold due to the pandemic which has affected the world since late 2019.



Havana International Trade Fair is considered the most important general exhibit in Cuba and the Caribbean and one of the most representatives in Latin America. It’s held every November.