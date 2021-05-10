Cuban FM exchanges views with his Vietnamese counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez held a telephone conversation with his counterpart, Vietnamese Bui Thanh Son, on the occasion of his recent inauguration to the post.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat said that both officials reaffirmed their interest in strengthening the close ties of friendship and implementing the consensus reached during the 6th Round of Political Consultations.



Relations between the two nations were established on December 2, 1960; since then, Cuba was the first country to recognize the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam, welcomed in Havana a permanent representation and opened its embassy in the middle of the jungle of the Asian country.



Due to the current contribution of this Asian nation to the development of the island in different sectors, Vietnam is today the second largest trading partner of Asia and Oceania, and the first investor of the region in the archipelago.