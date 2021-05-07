Cuban Vicepresident Supervises Food Programs





Sancti Spiritus, May 6 (ACN) Cuban Vicepresident Salvador Valdes toured agricultural areas in central Sancti Spiritus province to supervise the pace of food production programs.



Valdes visited a grain drying plant in the locality of Yaguajay where he was briefed about the operations of the modern industry, the first one of its kind set up on the island.



The new plant has capacity to process 40 tons of grains daily and can receive half the whole bean and corn output of the farms in Sancti Spiritus.



The Cuban vice president was accompanied during his tour by Deivy Perez, member of the Communist Party Central Committee and president of the Provincial Defense Council and by Teresita Romero vicepresident of the local Defense Council as well. (Photos available at fotos.acn.cu)