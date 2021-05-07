Cuba advances digitalization of administration offices





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuba reached the 19% mark in the process of data digitalization in Consumer Registry Offices (OFICODA).



According to Belkis Cabrera Bermudez, IT director of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN), 117 of the 675 Consumer Registry offices nationwide are already engaged in the data loading process, already completed in seven of them.



Among the data repositories that will be linked to the digital registry of these entities are the citizen’s single file database, the registration of medical diets issued by the Ministry of Public Health, the control registry of convicts kept by the Ministry of Justice, and the records of the Division of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners’ Affairs.



The website Cubadebate reports that the process is based on OREGI, a tool deemed to take care of Consumer Registry formalities online through an application for cell phones.



As soon as OREGI becomes operational—it is currently going through a reprogramming and refactoring phase—it will link with other registries in the country for the benefit of customer services.