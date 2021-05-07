Guardalavaca Beach Resort showcases its tourist offers for summer 2021





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) A display of nautical activities available at the Merlin Marina in Guardalavaca Beach stands out among the online actions developed by Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the province of Holguin to promote its own tourism product in the eastern region, including popular hits such as catamaran and water bike rentals.



The services and recreational areas of the five-star Gran Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, soon to be opened to domestic and foreign tourists, were also promoted, along with the exhibition of assorted foodstuffs prepared in this and other local tourist facilities.



These events bear witness to the reinforcement of links between the sectors of tourism and culture in the province, marked by performances of musicians and dancers as part of a program designed to promote Holguín as a tourist destination that comes to an end today with a discussion forum in which regular Cuban and foreign users and customers will receive information of their interest.



During the week there were also exchanges among major Latin American and European markets about the latest vacation choices and prospects for the reopening of services once the epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19 is stabilized.



The postponement of the International Tourism Fair FITCuba due to the pandemic paved the way for a greater use of digital platforms to maintain the link with foreign clients and promote the benefits of Cuba’s different destinations.