Cuban President Regrets Subway Accident in Mexico





Havana, May 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted the Mexico City subway accident and conveyed his sympathies to the people and government of that nation for the loss of lives and material damage.



“We express our deepest condolences to the Mexican people and government and the relatives and friends of the victims,” wrote the head of state on his official Twitter account.



On the same social network, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended on behalf of Cuba the most heartfelt condolences to the Mexican people and government for the loss of human lives in the accident.



Local media reported that on Monday night there was a collapse of an elevated section of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, which claimed 23 lives and injured many

Mexican authorities have ordered a probe into the event to find out its causes, according to Telesur TV.