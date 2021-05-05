All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
May Wednesday

Cuban President Regrets Subway Accident in Mexico



Havana, May 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted the Mexico City subway accident and conveyed his sympathies to the people and government of that nation for the loss of lives and material damage.

“We express our deepest condolences to the Mexican people and government and the relatives and friends of the victims,” wrote the head of state on his official Twitter account.

On the same social network, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez extended on behalf of Cuba the most heartfelt condolences to the Mexican people and government for the loss of human lives in the accident.

Local media reported that on Monday night there was a collapse of an elevated section of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, which claimed 23 lives and injured many
Mexican authorities have ordered a probe into the event to find out its causes, according to Telesur TV.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News