Cuban develops comprehensive education to avoid discrimination





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Cuban minister of education, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, said today on Twitter that the Ministry of Education (MINED) of the country is developing a comprehensive system of work to prevent all kinds of discrimination.



According to the head of the sector, Cuba implements an inclusive educational project that begins with the training of managers, teachers and families.



She also stressed that in order to prevent all types of discrimination in schools, MINED receives daily reports of the incidents that occur and investigates them.



Cuba is committed to a quality education that necessarily reaches everyone, and in this effort it works for an inclusive education, without discrimination, with respect for diversity, and that promotes values such as cooperation, as an important aspect of integration.



The country was among the first to sign the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which establishes, among other principles, equality and non-discrimination; besides, one of the main pillars of the sector in the island is co-education, which establishes full equality of rights and duties between men and women.