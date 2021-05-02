May Day: United We Make Cuba





Havana, May 1 (ACN) Under the slogan United we Make Cuba, May Day is marked throughout the Caribbean island nation virtually for the second consecutive year due to the impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the people’s creative initiative to celebrate the historic date from work centers and homes.



Significant enough is the wave of messages by workers and people from all walks of life on social media in support of the socialist society and of the ongoing economic and social projects towards a better future for all Cubans.