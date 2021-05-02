Cuba hosts International Solidarity Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The World Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, held by the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) and the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), to begin , online, today.



Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and secretary general of the CTC, and Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of ICAP, will take part in the opening ceremony.



The initial program includes the central forum Solidarity against the blockade on Cuba, where the voices of doctors Santiago Badia Gonzalez and Dalcis Torres Avila, general secretary of the National Union of Health Workers and head of the Cuban medical brigade in Azerbaijan, respectively, will be heard.



George Mavrikos, current leader of the World Federation of Trade Unions(WFTU) and member of the Communist Party of Greece, is also expected to participate, as well as 80 speakers registered for the two-day event, which is part of the central activities for the International Workers' Day.



It should be noted that the debates of this day will be held from Europe, Asia and Oceania, where the international claim against the U.S. blockade will be asserted, and there will also be a debate on the impact of COVID-19 in the world and the leading role of the Cuban internationalist medical brigades.



Under the slogan "United we shall triumph", this April 30 and tomorrow, May 1, international solidarity will meet online to join voices for the cause of the Cuban people, an event that can be viewed from the institutional profiles of ICAP and the CTC on Facebook.

The great event will continue a tradition that, since 1994 and on the occasion of International Workers' Day, gathers trade unionists and political activists of the left all over the world.