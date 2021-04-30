Cuban parliament president congratulates African counterparts on important celebrations



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, sent letters to three African counterparts to convey, on behalf of the Cuban people, congratulations on important dates.



On the occasion of the celebration of Union Day in the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, Lazo Hernández sent a message to Job Yustino Ndugai, president of the Parliament of that country, in which he wished peace, prosperity and growing success to his people.Ç



In a letter to Abass Chernor Bundu, president of the Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the head of the Cuban legislature greeted the 60th anniversary of that nation's independence, commemorated on April 27.



Likewise, on the same date, the president of the Cuban Parliament congratulated Thandi Ruth Modise, speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa, on Freedom Day in that African state.



In each case, Lazo Hernández expressed his willingness to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation, according to the information provided by the Cuban parliament's website.



