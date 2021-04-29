Direct contracts of consumables and machinery for agricultural and livestock production approved





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) The Ministry of Domestic Trade of Cuba (MINCIN) approved the direct contracting of agricultural consumables and machinery between producers and suppliers, in line with the extended scope of Resolution 43 of March 2020.



Article 12 of the said document, titled "Regulations for commercial activities in the domestic market governed by MINCIN", stipulates that state and non-state legal entities and self-employed workers can have access to wholesale trade, according to press reports.



This document establishes that the process must comply with the provisions related to commercial activity, including the definition of powers regarding domestic, wholesale and retail trade of goods and services, the subjects that practice or have access to it, its requirements, and the regulations to organize fairs, exhibitions and other similar events.