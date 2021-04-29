May Day dresses up as a woman





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) The International Workers' Day arrives with an outstanding presence of women in the local trade unions.



Zenaiby Leyva Domínguez, Ideologist of the Provincial Secretariat of the Cuban Trade Unions (CTC), told ACN that nowadays all but three provincial CTC secretariats are made up mostly of women and praised their altruism in the current epidemiological situation. She also acknowledged the courage and willingness of the female unionists who work in the health sector and communal services and hold leading positions in the Federation of Cuban Women, the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution and the CTC labor divisions.



During the day there will be events with reduced attendance in selected centers and communities to hail women’s role in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 since its appearance in Cuba.



Although this 2021 will not include the traditional massive parade, women will step forward once again to celebrate the triumph of inclusion and equality for which the great leaders of the working class fought.