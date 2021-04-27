Habano Online Festival on the Spotlight of World Cigar Lovers





Havana, April 26 (ACN) The popular Habano Cigar Festival to be held online next week has raised the interest of the world cigar markets, which have been traditionally represented by over one thousand participants from 70 nations.



Cigar smokers, lovers and experts from Uruguay, Argentina, Russia, The U.S.A., Spain and the U.K have registered to attend the virtual event, which reveals the interest raised around the world through social media about the festival.



In November 2020, Habanos S.A. Company announced that the 23rd Festival which was scheduled for February 2021 would not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the company, which leads the cigar market at the world level, worked hard to surprise the public with this virtual edition in 2021, precisely in a year when the famous Cohiba Cigar brand marks its 55th anniversary.



The upcoming online meet has been named Habanos World Days and it’s still open for registration at: habanosworlddays.com.



The event’s program includes presentations and audiovisuals about Habanos Premier; a fair with companies producing premium cigars, accessories and other items; the Habanos World Challenge Contest and virtual visits to factories and plantations.



uba is renowned by its premium cigar production due to the combination of its soil, climate and experience. Despite the pandemic spread here, Habanos cigar exports keep going, but instead of using air transportation, Cuban cigars are being loaded on ships to different markets.