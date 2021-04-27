Cuba and Ukraine Hold Political Consultations





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez and her Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Yenin presided over virtual political consultations between the foreign ministries of their countries today.



The two sides stressed bilateral historic relations between Cuba and Ukraine which will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



During the meeting the two officials also recalled the 31st anniversary of the Chernobil Child Program, A Cuban supportive project to offer medical treatment to children victims of the nuclear accident in the Chernobil region; the gesture deepened links of friendship between the two nations.

The two sides also expressed their governments’ willingness to strengthen bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest and further expand political dialog.